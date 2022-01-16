Coconut Groove Golf Club to host 32nd Ghana Seniors Open

The Coconut Groove Golf Club, Elmina, will host the 32nd edition of the Ghana Seniors Open Golf Championship from February 18 to February 20.

This event would be held under the auspices of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) and open to golfers to golfers who are 55 years and above.

However, there is an exception for golfers between 40 and 54years who are interested and wish to play.

The Championship shall be played in accordance with the Rules of Golf as approved by the R&A, the GGA and in accordance with the Local Rules of Coconut Grove Golf Club.

It would be a Scratch Event, Stroke play of 36 holes over two days and 18 holes for golfers over 65years.