    Entertainment

    Cocotrey Drops Sizzling New Amapiano-Inspired Track, “Sugar”

    By: Osafo Daniel

    Ghanaian-Dutch sensation Cocotrey is back with yet another banger, and this time, she’s bringing the unmistakable feel of amapiano to the mix with her latest single, “Sugar.” Known for her genre-bending artistry and captivating energy, Cocotrey continues to push boundaries, delivering a track that’s both sultry and irresistibly groovy.

    “Sugar” is a celebration of rhythm, vibes, and the joy of letting loose on the dancefloor. The track fuses Cocotrey’s signature Afrobeat and dancehall influences with the pulsating log drums and hypnotic melodies of amapiano, creating a sound that’s as smooth as it is infectious. With her sensual vocals layered over a rich, atmospheric beat, Cocotrey delivers a performance that oozes confidence and allure.

    Lyrically, “Sugar” explores themes of love and attraction, with Cocotrey likening herself to the irresistible sweetness that everyone craves. The playful yet seductive tone of the song makes it perfect for late-night parties and laid-back chill sessions alike.

    “Sugar” adds to Cocotrey’s impressive catalog, which already includes fan favorites like “Ego,” “Gangster Love,” “Badder Than Them,” and “Stargyal.” Known for her ability to adapt and experiment with diverse genres, Cocotrey once again proves why she’s one of the most exciting and versatile artists to emerge from Ghana.

    With amapiano’s global influence on the rise, Cocotrey’s “Sugar” positions her as a key player in the genre’s evolution. By infusing the South African-born sound with her Ghanaian heritage and Dutch upbringing, she delivers a track that is both innovative and deeply rooted in her unique cultural identity.

    As Cocotrey continues to evolve as an artist, “Sugar” is a testament to her commitment to exploring new sounds while staying true to her vibrant persona. With her magnetic charisma and unrelenting drive, there’s no doubt that she’s set to make waves not only in Ghana but across the global music stage.

    “Sugar” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Turn up the volume, let the rhythm take over, and indulge in the sweet vibes that only Cocotrey can deliver.

