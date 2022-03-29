CODA Commissions Abelemkpe Astroturf

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has commissioned and handed over an Astroturf pitch to the Abelenkpe community in the Ayawaso West Municipality.

The project forms part of the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide each constituency with a modern multi-purpose sports facility.

The commissioning took place on Sunday, 27th March 2022 and was attended by some government officials and traditional leaders.

Present were Hon. Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah, Municipal Chief Executive of the Ayawaso West, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wugon Constituency, Nii Torgbor Obodai Agasu Obrempong Ampao VI, Chief of Mempeasem among others. A commemorative football match was played between Abelenkpe Eleven and Tesano Eleven.

Addressing the gathering, the CEO of Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib explained that several Astroturf projects have been constructed in all six regions within the coastal zone under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP). According to him, IPEP is one of the government policies under the Akufo-Addo administration, that allocates one million dollars to each constituency for special infrastructure projects and social interventions. Projects are determined through stakeholder engagement and bottom-up needs assessment process. CODA leads the implementation of IPEP in 109 constituencies in the six regions that make up the Coastal Development Zone.

Lawyer Ahmed emphasized that the Authority have implemented some social intervention programmes like the CODA Credit Union, CODA Drive, CODA Health Train, CODA Fishers Support, the CODA Farmers Support and others. He used the opportunity to touch on the CODA Clean Beach Campaign which is intended to make our coastal communities clean and free of filth and squalor. The CEO appealed to everyone on the need to support the clean beach initiative in order to boost tourism.

The MCE for the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah in her speech thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the creation of the Development Authorities, especially CODA. According to her CODA is bridging several developmental gaps through the construction of school blocks, drainages, health facilities, roads among others. She pledged the Assembly’s commitment and support to ensuring that the facility is put to good use as well as putting in place an effective maintenance plan.

The MP for Ayawaso West Wugon Constituency, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan in her remarks stated that sports are special activities that help in bringing love and unity to communities and pray that the facility will help in maintaining peace and order in the constituency. She thanked the CEO for the completion of the Astroturf project and appealed that more developmental projects should be brought into her constituency.