CODA cuts sod for construction of a modern artificial pitch at Weija

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) on Friday 2nd September, 2022, has cut a sod for the construction of a Modern Artificial Turf in the Weija Gbawe constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The project will be funded through a public private partnership between CODA and Oxygen Capital Group, a UAE company.

The event was graced by the Municipal Chief Executive of Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Hon. Patrick Kumor, traditional leaders, Directors of Education, heads of institutions at Mallam Cluster of Schools, and a cross section of residents of Mallam community.

Addressing participants, the Chief Executive Officer of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib indicated that the facility to be constructed will be fully fitted with spectator stands and a 40-unit lockable shops. He urged residents to cooperate with the contractor to ensure timely completion of the facility.

According to the MCE, the project is expected to be completed in four months.

CODA Projects in Weija Gbawe Constituency;

1. Construction of Drain on Selected Road Within Weija Gbawe Municipal

2. Construction of 0.9m (400m) U-Drain at Tuba

3. Construction of 0.9m (800m) U-Drain at Weija New Choice

4. Construction Of 0.6m,0.9m,1.2m U-Drain-800m and 1.2m Culverts

5. A box culvert that links Mallam and Awoshie

Public Private Partnership

The partnership between CODA and Oxygen involves the planned construction of twelve (12) modern astroturfs within the Coastal Development Zone.

Source: CODA.