CODAC Launches ‘WAVE’ Initiative to Empower Women Against Extremism in Upper East

The Community Development and Advocacy Centre (CODAC) has embarked on a bold pilot project, Women Against Violent Extremism (WAVE), aimed at countering the rising threat of violent extremism in Ghana’s Upper East Region.

Implemented in the Bawku West, Binduri, and Pusiga Districts—areas within the vulnerable Kusuang Traditional Area near the Burkina Faso border—WAVE seeks to equip local communities with the tools needed to detect and respond to early warning signs of extremist activities.

Sponsored by the Commonwealth Development Organisation under the British High Commission in Ghana, the project is set to enhance the capacities of at least 540 young men and women across 12 border communities. A key element of the initiative is the formation and training of community volunteers who will work in tandem with WANEP-Ghana and security agencies to monitor, report, and help mitigate emerging threats. This collaborative approach is designed not only to provide immediate local responses but also to foster long-term partnerships among community leaders, security officials, and various stakeholders.

CODAC’s Programme Manager, Mr. Issahaku Bukari, highlighted the urgency of the project during separate inception meetings in the affected districts. Citing high-level sources, Bukari revealed that jihadist cells and hideouts have been identified in the region—a development compounded by the ongoing “Bawku ethno-chieftaincy conflict.” He noted that since 2019, there have been confirmed attempts by violent extremist organizations, including fighters from Burkina Faso’s Boulgou province, to infiltrate communities along the Upper East border. While arms smuggling has been reported, Bukari stressed that no concrete links to organized terrorist cells have been established so far.

What sets the WAVE project apart is its gender-sensitive focus. Despite various counter-extremism initiatives across Ghana, few have specifically addressed the unique vulnerabilities of women and girls. Bukari explained that in the Kusuang Traditional Area—and among tribes spanning Burkina Faso and Togo—women and girls are particularly susceptible to recruitment by extremist groups due to strong cross-border social ties and economic pressures. “Women and girls here face distinct threats that require tailored awareness and protection strategies,” he asserted, underscoring the necessity of integrating gender-focused measures into broader counter-extremism efforts.

The project’s launch drew a diverse gathering of stakeholders, including queen mothers, representatives from women and youth groups, and officials from the Ghana Immigration Service, Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), and the Police. This broad-based support underscores a shared commitment to combating violent extremism through community empowerment and collaboration. Security agency leaders, in particular, lauded the initiative and urged that its implementation be extended over additional years to ensure a lasting impact.

The WAVE initiative represents a significant shift towards inclusive, locally grounded solutions in the fight against violent extremism. By addressing both the general and gender-specific dynamics of radicalization, the project offers a promising model for safeguarding vulnerable communities. In regions fraught with cross-border tensions and socio-political complexities, such proactive measures are not just timely—they are essential for preserving peace and stability.