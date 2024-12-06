CODEO Deploys 4,000 Observers for Ghana’s 2024 Elections

As Ghana readies for its ninth democratic elections on December 7, 2024, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has announced comprehensive preparations to ensure a transparent and credible process.

At a press briefing in Accra, CODEO Co-Chairs Mrs. Elizabeth Joyce Villars and Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe, detailed the coalition’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of impartial observation in strengthening Ghana’s democracy.

Call for Responsibility from Stakeholders

Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe, Co-Chair of CODEO, reiterated the need for all stakeholders to act responsibly during the elections. “We appeal to political parties, the Electoral Commission and other actors to prioritize the nation’s peace and stability by upholding integrity and accountability,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of public awareness and calmness throughout the electoral period. “We remind Ghanaians to seek legal redress for any grievances instead of resorting to violence. Let us work together to ensure a process that reflects the best of our democracy,” Rev. Dr. Deegbe said.

Addressing the media, he encouraged balanced reporting to avoid escalating tensions. “The media must rise to the occasion by disseminating accurate information. This is key to preventing misinformation and maintaining unity,” he added.

Rev. Dr. Deegbe reiterated CODEO’s commitment to ensuring peaceful elections. “This is a defining moment for Ghana. Let us demonstrate to the world our collective dedication to democracy, peace, and unity,” he said.

CODEO’s Deployment Strategy

Mrs. Elizabeth Joyce Villars, Co-Chair of CODEO, elaborated on the coalition’s operational plans for the elections. “CODEO will deploy 4,000 observers nationwide to monitor the electoral process comprehensively. This includes 3,401 stationed observers and 307 mobile monitors, in addition to representatives at all collation centers,” she disclosed.

She highlighted CODEO’s continued use of the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) methodology to verify the credibility of election results. “The PVT is an essential tool for assessing the quality of the electoral process and ensuring the official results align with the will of the people,” Mrs. Villars explained.

Measures to Address Election Irregularities

Mrs. Villars also assured the public of CODEO’s readiness to address incidents that may compromise the elections. “Our critical incident desk will handle reports from observers on issues such as voter inducement or disruptions. Verified reports will be escalated to the relevant authorities for immediate action,” she noted.

She further announced CODEO’s schedule for public updates on election day. “We will provide three key updates: a midday situational report, an end-of-day statement, and a preliminary observation briefing on December 8. These updates are crucial to keeping the public informed,” she added.

Promoting Credible and Peaceful Elections

In collaboration with international partners such as WADEMOS and WAEON, CODEO is well-positioned to promote free, fair, and transparent elections. As December approaches, the coalition remains resolute in its mission to uphold Ghana’s democratic ideals.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh