CODEO deploys observers for Assin North by-election

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) as part of its mandate to mobilize citizens of Ghana to actively participate in the electoral process and to complement the efforts of Ghana’s Electoral Commission in ensuring transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections will be observing the Assin North constituency by-elections.

Recruitment and Training of Observers

As part of the activities planned for the observation of the by-election in the Assin North Constituency, a training workshop for 15 election-day observers ahead of June 27, 2023. CODEO observers will be taken through the legal framework for elections, the code of conduct for observers, and what to observe at the polling stations. Simulation exercises will also be conducted to enable observers to go through the observation process ahead of election day and to complete the observers’ checklist and critical incident report forms.

CODEO has established an effective system to ensure that its observers are properly recruited to undertake its observation activities. Observers were recruited from member organizations, and strict and cautious steps are taken to ensure that recruited members are non-partisan and professional. Accordingly, each CODEO observer will sign a pledge of neutrality and non-partisanship form.

Deployment

CODEO appreciates the support and collaboration it has received from the Electoral Commission in granting accreditation for the observation of the by-election. On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, CODEO will deploy 13 Stationed Observers (SOs) to 13 polling stations within 12 electoral areas that were purposefully selected. There will be two Roaming Observers on election day, of which one of them will observe the proceedings at the Collation Center. They will observe the polling station set-up, voting and counting procedures, and also file reports on any incidents they observe throughout the day. All CODEO observers will wear CODEO-branded jackets and have their

accreditation tags. They will report at the polling stations at 6:00 am and stay until the end of the official declaration of the ballot count either at the polling station or at the constituency collation center, as the case may be.

Reporting

The observers will provide information to the CODEO Secretariat, at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in Accra. A system of reporting has been devised by CODEO to enable observers to rapidly transmit their observation reports at designated time periods to the CODEO Secretariat. This system of reporting will enable CODEO to quickly and thoroughly analyze the conduct of voting in the constituency.

As part of our reporting strategy, a critical incident desk will be mounted at the Secretariat where reports about irregularities, disruptions, and other incidents in the voting process received from observers will be quickly processed and, if verified as valid, relayed to the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission and other relevant state institutions for prompt redress.

On the basis of observation findings and incidents filed by our Observers, CODEO will issue a press release after the close of polls on voting day. The Coalition will issue a preliminary statement on the conduct of the elections on June 30, 2023. A final detailed report containing an analysis of the election-day observations, lessons learned and recommendations will be prepared and made available to stakeholders and the public at a later date.

Appeal

It is true that the EC and Ghanaians have a good record of conducting credible and peaceful multi-party elections. But we all know that the Ghanaian electoral process remains fraught with challenges, particularly during the conduct of bye-elections. On this note, CODEO makes a special appeal to all contesting political leaders and their supporters to do all in their power to help maintain the peace in our country.

CODEO appeals to the EC, polling officials, returning and presiding officers to be firm and apply the electoral rules in an impartial and objective manner. We ask all the polling agents to respect the EC code of conduct and act responsibly on the polling day by assisting the EC officials to execute their duties effectively and efficiently. We also urge the constituents of Assin North and voters to conduct themselves properly on Election Day.

To the security services, we expect all officers of the law to approach their duties with maximum professionalism and utmost respect for Ghana’s Constitution. We enjoin you to be non-partisan and focus on the security of the ballot process and of all constituents in a lawful manner.

We further appeal to the media to be circumspect in its coverage and reportage on the by-election. The media platform, particularly the radio and social media, should not be used to mobilize and instigate violence during the by-election period. The role of the media is to provide accurate information and education to Ghanaians; we expect them to discharge this function objectively and professionally.

Acknowledgement

CODEO’s Assin North Constituency by-election observation program is made possible with the generous support of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana) currently serves as the Coalition’s secretariat. On behalf of the Advisory Board of CODEO, I wish to express gratitude and appreciation for the enthusiasm and dedication of the people who volunteered for the CODEO observation of the by election.

About CODEO

CODEO is an independent and non-partisan network of civil society groups, faith-based organizations and professional bodies which observe Ghanaian elections. It was established in 2000 under the auspices of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) to mobilize citizens of Ghana to actively participate in the electoral process and to complement the efforts of Ghana’s Electoral Commission in ensuring transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections. The Coalition of 42-member organizations has grown to become the largest and most credible domestic election observer body in Ghana which mobilizes citizens and groups to participate in Ghana’s electoral processes.