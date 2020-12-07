The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) on Monday said despite some pockets of incidents reported in Awutu Twene in Awutu Senya Constituency and Alhaji Salam Gridding Mill in the Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, the polls have generally been smooth.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Acting Chairperson of CODEO, speaking at a Situational Press Conference, said some two constituencies had cases of the issuance of ballot papers with some candidates missing.

Sheikh Shaibu said steps were being taken by the fact checking collaborators such Ghana Facts Check, the Media Foundation for West Africa among others on the concerns.

He said reports received by CODEO confirms that arrangements put in place by the Electoral Commission for the set up and opening of polls were adequate in most polling stations.

It appealed to the public to remain calm and be law abiding and continue to respect the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Throwing more light on their arrival at polling stations, Sheikh Shaibu said CODEO Observers met election observers present at assigned polling stations.

“Most of the polling station (72.5 per cent) had the required number of electoral officials. CODEO observers said 91.8 per cent of polling station were set up to mark ballots in secret.

They also reported that 94.4 per cent were accessible to persons with disability and the elderly.

On the presence of agents of political party, the acting Chairperson of CODEO said, only two political parties had their agents present at all polling stations adding that while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 99.6 and the National Democratic Congress had 99.1 per cent.

“In 50 per cent of the polling stations, none of the agents of other parties and independent candidates were present,” he added.

Sheikh Shaibu said the Police topped the list of security officials deployed for the elections with 60 per cent followed by uniformed personnel from other security services with 24 per cent; the Ghana Armed Forces had six per cent with National Security recording three per cent of personnel present.

On COVID-19 Safety materials, Sheikh Shaibu said, safety materials were available at most polling stations.