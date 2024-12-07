CODEO Flags Key Issues, Urges Calm as Voting Continues Nationwide

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has commended Ghanaians for their commitment to exercising their civic duty amid ongoing voting in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a mid-day situational report delivered on Saturday, December 7, 2024, CODEO Co-Chair Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe acknowledged the resilience of voters despite several logistical and procedural challenges that have marked the election process so far.

Delayed Start in Key Regions

CODEO reported that while 66% of polling stations nationwide opened on time, delays in delivering materials and staff shortages caused others to start as late as 10:50 AM, particularly in the Northern, Oti, and North East regions. In Ledzokuku, Greater Accra, rain damaged some electoral materials, further delaying operations.

Equipment Malfunctions and Procedural Concerns

Biometric verification devices malfunctioned at several polling stations, including Nungua in Greater Accra, where voting was delayed for over two hours before switching to manual verification. CODEO observers also flagged procedural violations such as videotaping marked ballots and inconsistent ballot booklet counts at some polling stations.

Security and Voter Conduct

Despite isolated incidents of voter intimidation, violence, and party interference—like clashes in Nabdam, Upper East—CODEO praised the professional conduct of security personnel deployed at 98% of polling stations. Their presence has contributed to maintaining a largely peaceful voting atmosphere.

Encouraging Inclusivity Amid Challenges

CODEO expressed concern over accessibility issues, with 6% of polling stations inaccessible to persons with disabilities and older adults. The coalition also noted the underrepresentation of women among presiding officers, who account for only 14% of such roles.

Call for Patience and Vigilance

With voting still underway, CODEO urged all Ghanaians to remain calm and patient as they continue to cast their votes. “This is a critical moment for our democracy. Let us stay united, maintain peace, and ensure the credibility of the process,” said Rev. Dr. Deegbe.

As the process progresses, CODEO’s 4,000 trained observers, including 1,500 deployed for its robust Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) methodology, remain vigilant to ensure transparency and fairness in the elections.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh