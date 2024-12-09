CODEO  Lauds Credible Ghana Elections Amid Minor Hiccups

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has described Ghana’s December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections as generally credible, despite minor challenges.

In a preliminary statement, CODEO highlighted the peaceful conduct of the polls, adherence to electoral procedures, and efficient management by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Deployment and Observations

CODEO deployed 4,000 trained, non-partisan observers, including 1,500 stationed at a nationally representative sample of polling stations using the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) methodology. Observers assessed key aspects of the election, including setup, voting, and counting, across all 276 constituencies.

Key Findings

Setup and Opening of Polls : By 7:15 AM, 66% of polling stations had opened, with delays reported in regions like Northern and Greater Accra due to late arrival of materials or personnel. Security personnel were present in 98% of polling stations, with most remaining unarmed.

: By 7:15 AM, 66% of polling stations had opened, with delays reported in regions like Northern and Greater Accra due to late arrival of materials or personnel. Security personnel were present in 98% of polling stations, with most remaining unarmed. Voting Process : CODEO noted a smooth process in most locations, with biometric verification devices functioning well in 87% of polling stations. Priority voting was observed for the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities. Unauthorized persons were largely kept out, ensuring orderliness.

: CODEO noted a smooth process in most locations, with biometric verification devices functioning well in 87% of polling stations. Priority voting was observed for the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities. Unauthorized persons were largely kept out, ensuring orderliness. Counting and Transparency: Ballot counting was orderly and transparent, with party agents and observers granted full access. Results were posted publicly in 89% of polling stations, and political party agents signed 99% of results sheets.

Challenges

Isolated incidents of voter intimidation, violence, and procedural violations were reported in constituencies such as Odododiodio, Awutu Senya East, and Ahafo Ano.

CODEO also highlighted the persistent issue of voter inducement, which it criticized for undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

Commendations and Concerns

CODEO commended the EC, security agencies, political parties, and citizens for contributing to a largely peaceful electoral process. It also lauded the early concession by the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate.

However, it expressed concerns about increasing voter inducement and accessibility challenges for persons with disabilities at some polling stations.

PVT Projections and Next Steps

CODEO has completed its PVT estimates but will release them after the EC’s official declaration of results to verify their accuracy independently. Provisional data indicate a voter turnout of 63.9% (+/- 0.5%) and rejected ballots at 2.1% (+/- 0.1%).

CODEO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s democratic process and thanked its observers, partners, and international supporters for ensuring credible elections. It called on all stakeholders to remain patient and allow the EC to conclude its work.

The coalition will continue monitoring the post-election collation and results announcement process, emphasizing its dedication to transparency and accuracy in Ghana’s electoral system.

Below is the full statement

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh