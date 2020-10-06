The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) pre-election monitoring report says civic/voter education is generally low in the country.

The report therefore, urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Electoral Commission (EC) not to limit their civic/voter education to the traditional media, particularly radio but also take advantage of community meeting platforms, street announcement and other forms/modes of educating the public.

It said the voter education must be done in conformity with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The CODEO’s pre-election monitoring report is the culmination of a comprehensive observation of the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections by 65 Long-Term Observers (LTOs) across the country from September 1, 2020.

The observers were deployed to 65 purposively selected constituencies, which included a mix of constituencies in areas that are considered as strongholds, swing/competitive, and hot-spots as well as some constituencies along border communities in the country.

CODEO’s long-term observation was sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Since their deployment, the observers have been monitoring the general electoral and political environment including the activities of key election stakeholders such as the EC, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), political parties, the security agencies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and religious and traditional leaders.

The report also indicated low visibility of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) interventions in support of the up-coming elections, adding that particularly peace promotion activities was also observed.

It said some disregard for COVID-19 health and safety protocols was observed at some political party activities.

It said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were the most visible political parties in the constituencies observed as far as political and campaigning and related activities are concerned.

According to the report, the exhibition of the Provisional Voter Register by the EC witnessed some challenges particularly with regards to missing names from some registers at some Exhibition Centres.

The report, therefore, urged the EC to take all necessary steps to rectify identified challenges with the provisional voter register, so that all registered voters would be able to vote in the December 7 general election.

The Coalition cautioned all stakeholders to be mindful of all the necessary COVID-19 health and safety protocols to help minimize the potential spread of the virus.

CODEO entreated CSOs and all election related stakeholders to intensify their election support activities across the country, particularly in the area of violence monitoring and peace promotion, and educating the citizenry on their civic rights, duties and responsibilities to compliment the work of the NCCE and the EC.