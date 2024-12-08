CODEO Reports Smooth Polls Despite Violence and Irregularities

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for largely ensuring a smooth voting process during Ghana’s polls, despite reports of violence, vote buying, and operational lapses in certain areas.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) in its close-of-polls statement for the 2024 General Election, commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for ensuring smooth polling arrangements in many areas.

The observations are based on data from 1,499 Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) observers deployed across all 276 constituencies.

Pockets of Violence Disrupt Polling

CODEO reported alarming incidents of violence in several constituencies. At Nyankpala New UDS polling station B in the Northern Region, a dispute over alleged vote-buying escalated into a fatal shooting, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to another.

Similar disturbances were reported in the Awutu Senya East Constituency (Central Region) and Akweteyman in Okaikoi North (Greater Accra Region). These incidents led to temporary polling station closures, raising questions about voter safety and the security of the electoral process.

Widespread Vote-Buying and Treating

Reports of vote-buying emerged across various polling stations. In Gushegu, Northern Region, party representatives distributed food to voters.

At the Church of Pentecost Odorkor Central polling station in Ablekuma North, an NPP representative attempted to provide food to election officials and voters, though the offer was declined.

In Sefwi Akontombra, Western North Region, NDC voters were observed receiving money after voting, while NPP supporters were offered cash before casting their ballots.

Operational and Procedural Challenges

Numerous irregularities marred the electoral process. Ballot papers with repeated serial numbers or incorrect sequencing disrupted operations at polling stations such as Funsi Community Center in Wa East, Mensah Sarbah Hall 2 in Ayawaso West Wuogon, and Soul Winning Assemblies of God in Dome Kwabenya.

Fake ballot papers were also reported in Kwadaso, Ashanti Region, prompting further investigations by CODEO.

Misunderstandings surrounding assisted voting caused delays in some areas. In Yapei/Kusawgu, elderly voters initially struggled to receive assistance, though this was later addressed. In Talensi, a dispute between party agents over who should assist disabled voters required intervention by security personnel.

Positive Observations Despite Challenges

Despite the setbacks, CODEO acknowledged that several aspects of the voting process were conducted effectively. Biometric verification machines operated smoothly in 86% of polling stations, and issues in 13% were resolved promptly.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities, were prioritized in 98% of polling stations.

Security measures were effective, with unauthorized persons barred from polling stations in 94% of cases, and no major incidents of intimidation or harassment were reported in 97% of polling stations.

CODEO’s Call for Accountability

In its conclusion, CODEO emphasized the need for accountability and corrective action to address the violence and irregularities observed.

While commending the EC for adhering to electoral procedures in most polling stations, the group warned that incidents of violence and vote-buying could undermine public confidence in the process.

CODEO pledged to continue monitoring the counting and collation of votes and plans to release a preliminary statement on the elections on December 8, 2024. It urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to uphold the integrity of Ghana’s democratic process.

Below is the full statement

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh