CODEO to deploy observers for Assin North by-election 

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) says it will deploy 15 election-day observers for the upcoming Assin North by-election in the Central Region.

The by-election will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

A statement signed issued by Mr Albert Arhin, National Coordinator, CODEO, said the deployment of the observers formed part of its mandate to mobilise the citizenry to actively participate in the electoral process and to complement the efforts of Electoral Commission in ensuring transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, CODEO will deploy 13 Stationed Observers (SOs) to 13 polling stations within 12 electoral areas that were purposefully selected, the statement said.

“There will be two Roaming Observers on election day, of which one of them will observe the proceedings at the Collation Centre.

“They will observe the polling station set-up, voting and counting procedures, and also file reports on any incidents they observe throughout the day,” it added.

The statement said all CODEO observers will wear CODEO-branded jackets and have their accreditation tags.

CODEO appealed to all contesting political leaders and their supporters to do all in their power to help achieve a peaceful election.

It also appealed to the EC, polling officials, returning and presiding officers to be firm and apply the electoral rules in an impartial and objective manner.

“We ask all the polling agents to respect the EC code of conduct and act responsibly on the polling day by assisting the EC officials to execute their duties effectively and efficiently,” it said.