CODEO Urges Patience as Ghanaians Await Official Election Results

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has appealed to the public to remain patient and allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to formally announce the results of Ghana’s December 7 general elections.

This call for calm comes amid rising tensions and a request from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for increased transparency in the election process.

In a preliminary post-election briefing on Sunday, December 8, CODEO emphasized the importance of adhering to the constitutional process. The organization noted that the EC’s management of ballot counting and polling station setups was largely credible. CODEO’s findings indicated that 99% of political party agents, along with all presiding officers at polling stations, signed the parliamentary results declaration forms, reinforcing the reliability of the process.

CODEO also confirmed receiving comprehensive results from a nationwide sample of 1,500 polling stations across all regions and constituencies, further validating the transparency of the elections. The coalition encouraged Ghanaians to uphold the country’s democratic values and to trust the official results once they are announced by the EC.

“The arrangement by the Electoral Commission, from setup to the counting of ballots at polling stations, was generally adequate and credible,” CODEO stated in its briefing.

Additionally, CODEO emphasized the role of the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT), which includes data from the selected polling stations, in providing impartial verification of the EC’s official results once declared. CODEO confirmed that it had received results from all PVT national representative samples as of midnight on December 7 and would release its PVT estimates after the EC announces the official presidential results.

“We commend the EC, the security taskforce, the media, political parties, and particularly the Ghanaian public for their peaceful participation,” CODEO said. “We also acknowledge the early concession by the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”