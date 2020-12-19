The Coalition of Disqualified Patriots 2020 (CODPA), is urging a reprieve on behalf of all failed NPP parliamentary candidates who contested as Independent Candidates.

Their action which caused huge skirt and blouse voting at the just ended 2020 elections has made the NPP decide to take punitive action against such candidates.

But a petition from the CODPA to the NPP national executives is calling for pardon and forgiveness as an intervention for peace and unity to pave way for NPP Victory 2024.

The petition was signed by CODPA’s Co-Convener, Albert Kan Dapaah Junior.

We reproduce the full petition here:

PETITION TO PARDON MEMBERS OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP) WHO CONTESTED THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONS AS INDEPENDENT PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES

I humbly write to you sir as the Co-convener of the Coalition of Disqualified Patriots 2020 (CODPA), a group made up of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who were disqualified from contesting in the party’s June 2020 parliamentary primaries.

We subsequently, turned our energies into campaigning against Skirt and Blouse and apathy, particularly, in constituents with independent candidates from the NPP stock.

The results of the December 7 2020 elections have made it possible for the party to work closely and perhaps reinstate the membership of the dismissed Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Hon. Andrew Amoako Assiamah. Whilst at this, I appeal to you to use your good office to pardon other members of the party who also contested as Independent Parliamentary candidates.

CODPA 2020 is of the view that it will be Victor’s Justice and as such inequitable to re-instate the victorious independent candidate and ignore those who lost.

It is our wish that both winners and losers be pardoned.

A general pardon for both Hon. Assiamah and other independent candidates will demonstrate fairness and equal opportunity and set the Party on a desired path of unity.

Warm regards.

ALBERT KAN DAPAAH JNR.