Coeur to Participate in Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the 31st Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the presentation will be available through the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2022-gmm-coeur-mining.

About Coeur



Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, The Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

