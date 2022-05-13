Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference in Palm Desert, California on Monday, May 16, 2022. Additionally, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

