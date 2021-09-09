Coeur to Present at Gold Forum Americas

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Gold Forum Americas is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. The webcast and presentation materials will be made available through the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

