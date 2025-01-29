COFAAA Congratulates Randy Abbey on COCOBOD CEO Appointment

The Cocoa Farmers Alliance Association of Africa (COFAAA) has congratulated Mr. Randy Abbey on his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

The appointment, made by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, marks a significant moment for Ghana’s cocoa industry.

In a statement signed by Comrade Adeola Adegoke, President of COFAAA (Nigeria); Nana Yaw Reuben, PRO of COFAAA (Ghana); and Nabyoullah Dosso, Secretary of COFAAA (Côte d’Ivoire), the association lauded Mr. Abbey’s leadership qualities, expressing confidence that his tenure will drive sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity within the sector.

The association emphasized that his appointment comes at a critical time when the cocoa industry faces key challenges, including climate change, fair pricing, and value addition.

“We are confident that under your visionary leadership, COCOBOD will continue to thrive, setting new benchmarks in the cocoa sector,” the statement read.

Additionally, COFAAA acknowledged and appreciated the visit of the International Cocoa Organization’s (ICCO) Executive Director, Mitchel Arrion, to Yaoundé, Cameroon, for the 111th Ordinary Session of the ICCO.

The visit, the association noted, highlights ICCO’s commitment to strengthening international collaboration and improving the welfare of cocoa farmers across Africa.

COFAAA reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with COCOBOD to champion initiatives that empower farmers, enhance livelihoods, and promote the long-term sustainability of Africa’s cocoa industry.

The association pledged its unwavering support to Mr. Abbey as he assumes his new role, expressing optimism that his leadership will further elevate Ghana’s cocoa sector and enhance Africa’s position in the global cocoa market.

Congratulatory Statement

