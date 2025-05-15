COFAAA Ghana Chapter to be launch on May 21



Country Director for the Ghana Chapter of the Cocoa Farmers Alliance Association of Africa (COFAAA) says the platform is set to official launch the Ghana Chapter of the Alliance on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, as part of efforts to champion sustainable farming practices and unify cocoa farmers for a thriving Africa.

Country Director for the Ghana Chapter of COFAAA, Nana Yaw Reuben Jr. shared the announcement via his social media, highlighting the significance of the upcoming launch in the context of uniting Africa farmers through a common voice.

“COFAAA is a distinguished pan-African membership organization that unites cocoa farmers in a collaborative effort to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the cocoa industry. Our mission is to champion sustainable farming practices, empower farmers, and ensure the long-term viability of the global cocoa ecosystem.

We will all agree to the fact that; Africa’s cocoa industry is not only a key economic driver but also a symbol of our agricultural strength and heritage. Despite Africa’s significant contribution of over 70% of global cocoa production, our farmers continue to grapple with economic disparity and systemic challenges that undermine their prosperity. ” He wrote.

“The time for action is now. Together, we can build a thriving, resilient, and inclusive cocoa economy that benefits African farmers and safeguards the future of our cocoa heritage for the next generation of youth.

We sincerely appreciate the feedback we have had from sector players and look forward to working closely with you in this noble endeavor

We are welcoming all of you to our official launch of the Alliance next week and hope to engage you and your organizations more on how we can collaborate together.” He added.