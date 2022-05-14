Cohort 3 of the GrEEn Incubation Programme launched

Some Four women-led businesses are to receive various Business support training under the GrEEn Incubation Programme of SMEs concept implemented by SNV Ghana in partnership with Duapa Werkspace.

The selected businesses who also form cohort three of GrEEn Incubation Programme for SMEs would be taken through investment support opportunities in the green sector, coaching and mentorship, and the facilitation of market linkages, specifically geared towards enhancing their scalability and investment readiness.

These businesses would be linked to local and international investors with support from SNV Ghana.

The project falls under the Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana funded by the European Union and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana.

The project aimed at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for the youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses in the Western and Ashanti Regions.

In his welcoming address, Mr John K Gyimah, special guest at the event, congratulated Duapa Werkspace for its establishment geared towards training and skills development and commended Duapa Werkspace for successfully completing two Cohorts and urged incubates to strive to do better than their predecessors.

Ms. Hilda Abambire, the Market Linkages Advisor for SNV Ghana at the official launch of the Cohort being hosted by Duapa Werkspace, a technology and Innovation hub said “we decided to give the chance to women because the previous two cohorts, the percentage of male-owned businesses were about 70 percent so this was just to bridge that gap”.

According to her, cohort three would have 12 Female SMEs in all that would go through the incubation programme to provide tailored training in meeting specific needs.

The six-month programme would also expose them to Business management skills, access to finance, proper record-keeping and idea pitching for investment under the four-year business support programme for entrepreneurs.

Mr. Patrick Akowuah, the Regional Director of Agriculture W/R also expressed a lot of admiration for Duapa Werkspace and its efforts in supporting and grooming startups.

He highly commended the GrEEn incubation programme and appreciated SNV Ghana for such an initiative to preserve the environment and promote green businesses.

Mr. Kenneth Ferguson-Laing, the Communication and Community Associate for Duapa Werkspace said the selected businesses had gone through boot camp training and satisfied all requirements.

He prayed that they would take the opportunity seriously, follow learning instructions and critically pay attention to derive the maximum benefits from the six months of training.