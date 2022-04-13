CoHY lauded for excellent academic performance

Professor Emmanuel Kofi Gyimah, Acting Director, Academic Planning and Quality Assurance, University of Cape Coast (UCC), has commended the College of Health Yamfo (CoHY) for its excellent academic performance and organisational abilities.

He assured that the UCC would continue to support the College to achieve its mandate and urged all staff and students to be dedicated to the vision and mission of the College.

Prof, Gyimah gave the commendation on behalf of Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the UCC, at the maiden congregation of the College held on Saturday at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The ceremony, on the theme, “Changing Trends in Health Care Delivery: Call to Duty for Health Professionals” was a combination of three academic years – 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 graduation of 510 students who have successfully completed their respective four-year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) programmes.

The programmes are: B.Sc. Physician Assistantship, B.Sc. Community Health Nutrition, B.Sc. Health Information Management and B.Sc. Community Mental Health.

Prof. Gyimah said the UCC as the mentorship institution, desired to nurture CoHY into one of the best health training institutions, not only in Ghana but in the West African sub-region and beyond.

He stressed that 35 students obtained First Class Honours degrees across the four programmes with 231 obtaining Second Class Honours, Upper Division and 143 students obtained Second Class Honours, Lower Division, saying, “is very encouraging and puts the institution in a strong position academically”.

Prof. Gyimah emphasised that the results were an attestation of the quality of tuition being offered by the College and therefore encouraged the Board, Management, teaching and non-teaching staff, students and all stakeholders to work even harder to maintain the institution’s quality performance.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Dr. Dr. Mohammed M. Ibrahim, Director of the College, mentioned inadequate teaching staff, inadequate physical infrastructure, lack of a big bus to convey students to clinical activities, other fieldwork and that a large number of non-permanent workers was a drain on the College’s internally generated fund.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency about how the institution came into being, Dr. Dr. Ibrahim recounted CoHY was established in 2015 through the collaborative efforts of Nana Ansah Adu-Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area and currently the President of Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and his people after several engagements and discussions with other relevant stakeholders.

Other notable individuals and institutions/organisations involved were Dr. Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, Mr. Apraku Lartey, the then District Chief Executive for Tano North and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

It was opened as an academic institution by the MoH on Friday November 20, 2015 with an initial student population of 250 and the District (now Municipal) Assembly, the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) and the Yamfo community built classroom blocks and the assembly hall to support the expansion of the College, he recalled.

Affiliated to the UCC, Dr. Dr. Ibrahim said the College now has a total student population of 1517 and its programmes are regulated by the Medical and Dental Council and Allied Health Professions Council of Ghana.

He indicated that the College’s mission was, “to train and educate health professionals who are highly skilled and knowledgeable, well-motivated and capable of providing quality healthcare services to all manner of persons in all settings, by applying modern technological principles to health care delivery.”

Dr. Dr. Ibrahim said, since every reputable institution globally operated with a clear-cut vision, CoHY’s vision “is to be a centre of excellence envisage to respond to national health workforce needs in Ghana and elsewhere based on core values of Excellence, Creativity, Integrity, Collaboration, Commitment, Service to humanity and Respect.”