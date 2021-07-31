Cold front to hit Botswana

Botswana’s Weather Services Division on Tuesday warned that a cold spell is expected to affect most areas of the country from July 14-15.

“The Atlantic Ocean high pressure cell will result in advection of cold air into the country hence causing significant drop in temperatures over most parts of the country,” said the weather services division in a statement.

The weather services division predicted that minimum temperatures will be ranging from cold to very cold over Gantsi, Kgalagadi and Southern parts in the southwestern parts of the southern African country.

Other parts of Botswana expected to be hit by the cold front are southeast, northeast and central parts of this semi-arid country.

“Some places over the southern half of the country will experience sub-zero minimum temperatures from July 14-15 ranging between -4 to 7 degrees,” said the weather services division in the statement.

Due to this cold temperatures, the public has been advised to take necessary precautions such as wearing warm clothes to protect themselves and vulnerable people during this period. Enditem