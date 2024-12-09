Cole Palmer Breaks Yaya Touré’s Premier League Penalty Record in Chelsea’s Thrilling 4-3 Win Over Tottenham

Cole Palmer has made history in the Premier League, surpassing Manchester City legend Yaya Touré’s long-standing penalty record with a remarkable performance in Chelsea’s 4-3 comeback victory over Tottenham on Sunday, 9 December.

Touré’s perfect record of 11 consecutive successful penalties had been a benchmark for years — until Palmer stepped up with two clinical spot-kicks to equal and then surpass the record, taking it to an unprecedented 12 successful penalties without a miss.

The 22-year-old capped off his feat with a cheeky ‘Panenka’ in the 84th minute, a cool and audacious effort that floated past Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster. The ball drifted down the middle of the goal, leaving Forster rooted to the spot.

Reflecting on his bold decision, Palmer said, “When I put the ball down and stepped back, I knew what I was going to do. I thought it was late in the game and it was a bit crazy, so I just went for it.”

Since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, Palmer’s rise has been meteoric. With 50 goal involvements (33 goals and 17 assists) in just 48 Premier League appearances, the young Englishman has become a key figure in Chelsea’s resurgence, helping propel them to second place in the Premier League standings.

Sunday’s thrilling encounter at Tottenham showcased Palmer’s all-round brilliance. Along with his record-breaking penalties, Palmer played a crucial role in setting up one of Chelsea’s goals, demonstrating creativity and composure under pressure.

As his impressive form continues, Palmer is quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in world football, earning comparisons with the game’s elite players.