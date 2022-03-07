Collaborate With Government For Development – Ghanaians Urged

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shama, Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, has implored Ghanaians to collaborate with the government to bring back the wheels of economic prosperity in the country.

Mr Dadzie also encouraged the people to strive hard to protect the aspirations of the forefathers for self-rule, better life, accelerated national development and national pride.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf during the 65th Independence Anniversary Celebration under the auspices of Aboadze-Abuesi Area Council and School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Aboadze- Abuesi Circuit.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Working Together and Bouncing Back Better.”

The DCE said although the country had witnessed several military interruptions, they did not kill the fortitude and wish of the people hence the advancement in democratic rule.

He noted that the introduction of the government flagship programmes such as the Free Senior High School and the Planting for Food and Jobs had brought the nation back on track and made the people economically viable.

He mentioned the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and the One District One Factory (1D1F) programmes, among others, as some of the interventions put forward by the government to create employment opportunities for the teeming youth.

Additionally, he said the government was seeking to rejuvenate the economy with the introduction of the “Youstart programme”, which would create millions of jobs for the youth and help them contribute their quota to the country’s development.

In the Shama district, Mr Dadzie said the assembly was instituting various measures to help improve the lives of the people through the establishment of a cocoa processing factory in West Park, a salt industry, and the promotion of Small Medium Enterprises and business management training.

Mr John Kingsley Arthur, the Stool Secretary of Aboadze, reiterated the need for students to take their studies seriously to be successful in future and to help contribute to the growth of the country.

He further advised them to desist from engaging in indecent behaviours that would derail their resolve to accomplish their aims and aspirations in life.

Mrs Josephine Theresah Mensah, the School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Aboadze-Abuesi, entreated the citizenry to endeavour to work together to develop the nation.

She urged the people to desist from acts and attitudes that would derail the development “we have yearned for.”

She advised Ghanaians to develop positive attitudes towards work and seek an atmosphere of peace, tranquillity, tolerance, patience and perseverance to move the nation forward.