Collaborate with institutions to support education – CAPCOE to gov’t

The Campaign Against Privatisation and Commercialization of Education (CAPCOE) has urged the government to collaborate with institutions and companies in every district to support the free education policy.

Mr. Richard Kwashie Kovey, a CAPCOE Convener, said supporting and encouraging companies to support schools in their various district as part of their corporate social responsibility was sure of addressing some of the challenges facing the education system in the country.

Speaking at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office, Mr. Kovey mentioned that most of the companies have the capacity to reduce some of the operational challenges in the educational system.

“Everybody does things for recognition so the government can find a way of recognizing them and giving them some level of subsidy just like they do for those who sponsor the Black Stars and other national programmes; you give them some incentives,” he said.

Mr Kovey said the institutions and companies could decide to adopt a particular school in the district and afford the school with the basic needs to improve the educational system in the country.

He said most institutions feel that because they pay taxes to the government it was the government’s sole responsibility to cater to the needs of the educational system, as a result, getting support from them was difficult.

He said to improve education in the country, it would take a collective effort from the government, parents, institutions, companies, and other stakeholders and urged companies in the country to open their arms to schools that come to them for support.

The CAPCOE Convenor said it would the improve quality of education, encourage school enrolment and keep the students in school.