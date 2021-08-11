Collaborative Effort Needed To Become A Fully Cashless Society-Eli Hini

As part of efforts to help deepen financial inclusiveness and promote consumer awareness on electronic money across the country, MTN Ghana has taken another judicious step by organising 2021 Mobile Money Stakeholders Conference under the theme: “Digitizing Payments in Ghana: A Collaborative Effort for Success.”

Over the past decade, mobile money accounts have increased thirty-fold, to 44 million in June 2021.

The volume of mobile money interoperability transactions have also increased twenty-four fold since its launch in 2018 to 10.3 million in June 2021, while GHIPSS Instant Pay volume of transactions has also increased significantly since 2016.

The Bank has revamped the payment systems regulatory and legal frameworks and created an enabling environment to foster innovation and competition.

This also paved way for payment service providers, especially during this pandemic era, to scale up access to digital financial products and services.

The Head of Payment Systems, BOG Dr. Setor Amediku, in a keynote address read on behalf of Dr. Ernest Addison Governor, Bank of Ghana, noted that these efforts have yielded positive results and the mobile money space has contributed significantly to Ghana’s financial inclusion progression.

Adding that, Mobile money slots are visible all across the country, and the volume and value of transactions are on the ascendancy.

This he said, beyond this outstanding performance of electronic transactions, new business models have emerged on the back of financial technology, providing a further boost to electronic payments.

Currently, financial technology companies (fintechs) are collaborating with traditional financial institutions to provide innovative financial service solutions such as digital savings, credit, pension, and insurance.

“Indeed, financial digitization has expanded to include products that support government revenue collections, utility payments, and disbursement of financial aid to vulnerable groups in society.

With such giant strides in Ghana’s financial digitization process, one would have thought that cash usage would go down to the barest minimum. Unfortunately, this is not so, despite the attendant risks with cash usage.

This clearly shows that the adoption of digital payments still remains uneven and there is room for improvement to move the frontier towards financial inclusiveness through broad-based digital payments,” he disclosed.

According to him, in order to take advantage of the existing opportunities, the Bank’s long-term strategy for the payment systems is to push for more collaboration among providers of financial digital products and electronic financial services.

In some jurisdictions, such collaborative efforts have fostered greater economies of scale through resource pooling of infrastructure and minimized the cost of testing new technologies, which have helped accelerate digitization of the value chain for both merchants and users.

“Under the current regime, our consolidation of ATM networks, the introduction of the Cheque Codeline Clearing, Instant Pay services, the mobile money interoperability platform, and the Universal QR Code services were all part of the collaborative strategy aimed at eliminating fragmentation and duplication,” he explained.

Stressing that, these collaborative initiatives have provided open and fair access to a shared payment infrastructure for banks and non-banks.

It also serves as a good example of a strategy of collaborative competition which has been shown to increase scale and widen the scope of mobile money operations.

In the same direction, the Bank, as part of the policy to provide a safe financial system, has collaborated with the financial services industry to establish a Financial Intelligence platform.

This platform collates analyses and disseminates real-time information on cyber threats and trends to enhance the detective capabilities of the industry.

“Indeed, the success story of the payment service industry cannot be told without reference to the strong collaboration between the Bank and market players.

On several fronts, the Bank has worked with stakeholders to institute the sound regulatory frameworks that now guides the industry.

These include the issuance of the Branchless Banking Guidelines, Electronic Money Issuers Guidelines, and the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act 2019 (Act 987).

The Payment systems Advisory Committee, which includes all the key stakeholders in the payment ecosystem, continues to provide a shared platform for accelerating digital payments,” Dr. Addison explained.

The strong partnership that exists between banks and non-bank financial institutions for the provision of digital payments is expected to strengthen further, with the delivery of innovative value-added products and services to enhance financial digitization.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini, also underscored the need for industry players to work closely together to help achieve the desired results.

Adding that, there is the need to intensify customer education in order to ensure that the ecosystem becomes a robust one.

In addition, the collaboration between agents and merchants should be strengthened to spur growth in digital payments, eliminate duplication of efforts, and lower costs.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh