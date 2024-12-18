Collaborative Initiative Enhances Fish Farmers’ Biosecurity Practices in Kenya

A partnership between Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) is empowering smallholder fish farmers in Kenya with practical solutions aimed at improving biosecurity and enhancing disease surveillance.

This initiative focuses on equipping farmers with the tools and knowledge necessary to mitigate the risks of pathogen introduction and transmission on their farms, ultimately improving fish health and aquaculture productivity.

In particular, cage farmers in Lake Victoria are being trained on key biosecurity measures, such as the proper disposal of dead fish away from the lake and the disinfection of equipment when transitioning between cages. As the world’s fastest-growing segment of the food system, aquaculture produces more than half of the global fish supply. In Kenya, the fisheries and aquaculture sector accounts for 0.5% of the national GDP and 2% of the country’s export earnings, employing 60,000 people and supporting an estimated 1.2 million individuals indirectly. In 2023, the sector recorded more than 31,000 tonnes of fish, valued at Ksh 10 billion, largely driven by the expansion of cage aquaculture.

Small-scale fish producers play a central role in this growth, and maintaining fish health is critical to their business success. To address this, the initiative, supported by the USAID-funded Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish, provides hands-on training in essential practices such as biosecurity, cage siting, management of cage nets, and the early identification of diseases, particularly tilapia diseases.

Dr. Fiorella from Cornell University highlighted the interdisciplinary approach, noting, “By studying fish health and collaborating with farmers in Kenya, our goal is to provide actionable practices that reduce losses and sustain livelihoods, while safeguarding the aquatic food system.”

The project launched with training sessions in five Kenyan counties—Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Homa Bay, and Migori—where 143 cage farmers and 75 Kenyan scientists were trained. Key to the initiative’s success is the active participation of women leaders who are addressing critical issues like the prevention of fish deaths. In addition to training, participants received multilingual pamphlets outlining best practices for fish farming, which included visual guides on proper fish disposal, stocking of fingerlings, and promoting water circulation in cages.

Tom Guda, Chairman of the Regional BMU Network, emphasized the importance of partnerships, stating, “Through collaborations with KMFRI, ILRI, Cornell, and the BMU Network, we are empowering women in fish farming and providing them with the tools they need for financial independence, while breaking down cultural barriers and creating equitable opportunities across the value chain.”

The initiative also integrates advanced scientific research, with ongoing laboratory analysis at ILRI, which is leveraging genomic sequencing and antimicrobial resistance studies to identify pathogens and mitigate disease risks. Dr. Ekta Patel, a scientist at ILRI, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “ILRI is committed to conducting research that delivers practical solutions to farmers, and I am excited to be part of this collaboration to advance disease surveillance and improve outcomes.”

KMFRI’s Director of Freshwater Systems, Dr. Christopher Aura, emphasized the importance of sustainable practices, noting that effective cage siting and biosecurity practices are critical for improving productivity. He stated, “Our partnership with Cornell University is vital for advancing fish safety and biosecurity, ultimately enhancing the performance of fish farms and ensuring sustainable results for farmers.”

As the demand for animal-source foods continues to grow, initiatives like this one play a crucial role in strengthening Kenya’s aquaculture sector, improving fish health, and ensuring a stable and sustainable supply of fish for local and global markets.