Collation of Ablekuma North Parliamentary Election Results to Resume Amid Disputes

The collation of parliamentary election results for the Ablekuma North Constituency will resume today at 8 a.m. at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) old head office in Ridge, Greater Accra.

The process, which has faced multiple delays and disputes, was suspended on January 8 when the Returning Officer, Vincent Obeng, resigned amid disagreements over the authentication of pink sheets.

Earlier, Mr. Obeng had reported that the collation was nearing completion, with results from four of the seven remaining polling stations already finalised. However, disagreements over verifying results from three polling stations led to the suspension of the process for the sixth time. With a total of 281 polling stations in Ablekuma North, 278 have been verified, leaving just three unresolved.

The unresolved results have become a point of contention between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Mr. Obeng, frustrated by the prolonged and contentious process, resigned, stating, “It’s so unfortunate for me to make this statement that I’m done with Ablekuma North,” further complicating an already tense situation.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the EC’s Director of Training, described Mr. Obeng’s resignation as “unfortunate” and confirmed that the collation had been suspended. He added that the EC would engage with the Returning Officer to determine whether he would reconsider his decision.

The NDC’s Ablekuma North Constituency Organiser, Musah Kalamu, has opposed the use of scanned pink sheets for verification, calling for a rerun of results in 62 polling stations where discrepancies were flagged. Of these, 59 have been verified, with three still unresolved. On the other hand, the NPP, represented by its Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako, and parliamentary candidate Nana Akua Owusu Afriye, remains confident that the truth will prevail.

Ablekuma North is currently the only constituency still embroiled in disputes over the 2024 parliamentary election results. As the collation process resumes today, both the NPP and NDC will be present at the collation centre, with the EC working to ensure transparency and final resolution.

The contest for the parliamentary seat remains between Nana Akua Owusu Afriye of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubynn of the NDC, with tensions running high as the constituency eagerly awaits the final verdict.