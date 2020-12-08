Collation of both Presidential and Parliamentary results are still on-going at the Korle Klottey Constituency Collation centre about 15 hours after the close of Polls on December 7.

As at 0820 hours on Tuesday, about 30 polling officials were still in queue waiting to submit their pink sheets to the Constituency Returning Officer for the commencement of the collation.

Results are expected to be completed in the next few hours.

Security personnel remained at post throughout the night to ensure safety of the Electoral materials, Officials, Journalists and Observers.

The environment is quite calm and peaceful as officers enter the figures after verification.