Collective action needed to curb road crashes – NRSA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has called for effective collaboration among stakeholders to drastically reduce the spate of road crashes and consequences thereof.

Ms Linda Afortey-Annang, the Central Regional Head of the NRSA, said the Authority was working assiduously to ensure drastic reduction of crashes on the roads, but it behoved on all to religiously support the Authority to ensure safety on roads.

She made the call at a forum organised by the Oguaa Traditional Area to address myriad of problems facing the Cape Coast Metropolis on Wednesday.

It was attended by Regional Commanders of security agencies, heads of institutions, traditional and religious leaders and the media.

Reiterating the essence of her call, Ms Afortey-Annang said the Region recorded a total of 601 road crashes, which resulted in 119 deaths and 820 injuries in the first quarter of 2021.

She said the crashes involved 419 commercial vehicles including 198 taxis and 107 mini-buses, which were private vehicles, among others.

Additionally, of the 119 deaths, 33 were riders while 160 riders were injured out of a total of 820 road accident injuries and 57 crashes were tricycles.

Throwing more light on the road traffic challenges in the Cape Coast Metropolis, Ms Annang mentioned inattentiveness among commercial drivers particularly, taxis and mini bus drivers as well as under-age tricycle riders, as key issues that needed collective efforts to be addressed.

She was worried about the careless manoeuvring and fatal crashes at road intersections particularly along the Cape Coast-Accra Highway at SIC Junction, Pedu Traffic Light, UCC gate, Ghana National College, Nkanfoa Junction, Elmina Junction among others.

Ms Annan warned against the practice of selling along pedestrian walkways, pavements and shoulders of the road, poor street lighting and advocated a defensive driving technique and regular training for tricyclists.

She stressed the need for commuters to adhere strictly to road traffic regulations and added that: “The cat eye reflectors are helping. We recommend that the road agencies should continue to install the reflectors at places with poor lighting systems”.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area who could not comprehend the rising indiscipline among tricyclists in the area, called for collaboration among stakeholders to effectively control their activities.

He expressed worry about the age of some riders particularly “pragia and aboboyaa” riders with blatant disregard for road traffic regulations regardless of the consequences thereof.