Collective Appeal For The Appointment Of Hon. Abdul Razak Hussein As MCE For Madina Municipality

We, the collective voice of Madina Municipality, comprising youth groups, elderly residents, traditional authorities, religious leaders, market women, and opinion leaders, write to express our united support for the appointment of Hon. Abdul Razak Hussein as our Municipal Chief Executive.

Our endorsement is strengthened by his recent appearance on Baina TV’s Ma’auni-The Scale program on February 7th, 2025, where he articulated a compelling vision for our municipality’s development. His presentation demonstrated the leadership qualities that we have witnessed firsthand in our community over the past decade.

As representatives of various community segments, we have observed Hon. Razak Hussein’s exceptional dedication to Madina’s development. The youth of our municipality particularly commend his commitment to creating opportunities for their advancement and involvement in community development. His understanding of youth demographics and their vital role in our municipality’s future, as expressed during his television appearance, reflects his forward-thinking leadership approach.

Our elderly community members and opinion leaders attest to his respect for traditional values while embracing progressive development. His acknowledgement of our chiefs, religious leaders, and community elders during his recent media appearance was not merely ceremonial, but it reflected the genuine relationships he has built over years of dedicated service.

The market women and local business community praise his accessibility and understanding of grassroots economic challenges. His open-door policy has made him approachable to all segments of our society, fostering an inclusive leadership style that our municipality needs.

Our traditional authorities and religious leaders commend his ability to unite diverse groups within our community. Under his leadership as Constituency Secretary, Madina achieved remarkable electoral success, becoming the second-highest voting constituency in Greater Accra Region, a testament to his ability to mobilize and unite our community.

As community stakeholders, we are particularly impressed by:

– His decade plus service record that demonstrates unwavering commitment to our municipality

– His strategic vision for youth development and community growth

– His proven ability to work effectively with all segments of our society

– His remarkable success in implementing electoral strategies that unified our community

– His consistent accessibility to all community members

His recent television appearance reaffirmed our confidence in his capability to lead Madina. His comprehensive understanding of our municipality’s challenges and opportunities, coupled with his proven track record of community service, makes him the ideal candidate for the position of Municipal Chief Executive.

We firmly believe that appointing Hon. Abdul Razak Hussein, as our MCE, would serve the best interests of Madina Municipality. His combination of experience, strategic thinking, and deep community connections positions him uniquely to lead our municipality toward greater development and prosperity.

We trust that the committee will give due consideration to this collective appeal from the people of Madina.

Yours faithfully,

The People of Madina Municipality:

Youth Leaders

Council of Elders

Traditional Authorities

Religious Leaders

Market Women Association

Community Opinion Leaders

Resident Associations