College of Health, Yamfo holds seventh matriculation for 732 students

The College of Health, Yamfo (CoHY) has held its seventh matriculation ceremony for 732 new students for the 2021/2022 academic year at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region.

Hitherto, the College’s student population stood at 785 and the current enrollment has thus increased the number to 1,517, Dr. Dr. Mohammed M. Ibrahim, the Director of the College said, when he was speaking at the ceremony on the theme ”The Role of the Trainee in Delivering Quality Healthcare in Response to Changing Trends”.

It was attended by several stakeholders’ representatives and other local dignitaries including Nana Ansah Adu-Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area, and the President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs.

“The 732 fresh students pursuing both regular and sandwich programmes comprised 370 males and 357 females,” he said, adding that 31 males and 168 females were admitted to read Bachelor of Science (BSc) Community Health Nutrition while 116 males and 66 females were also admitted unto the BSc Health Information Management regular programmes.

Dr. Dr. Ibrahim further explained other students for the regular stream were 59 males and 24 females for the BSc. Physician Assistantship as well as 125 males and 65 females for the BSc Community Mental Health.

Regarding the sandwich programmes he said nine males and 19 females were doing BSc. Community Health Nutrition, 11 males and six females, BSc. Health Information Management as well as 20 males and 11 females, BSc. Community Mental Health, he said.

Dr. Dr. Ibrahim announced the College intended to run more innovative and problem-solving academic programmes such as BSc. Environmental Health, BSc. Medical Laboratory Science, BSc. Health Promotion and BSc. Epidemiology.

The respective curricular for the above programmes had been submitted to the Ministry of Health and other relevant bodies awaiting clearance, he said.

Dr. Dr. Ibrahim said as a young academic institution, its challenges ranged from issues of accommodation to lecture halls and offices.

He however, indicated the College’s Management with the support of the Advisory Board and staff had initiated positive steps geared towards addressing some of those challenges to enhance academic work in the school.

Consequently the College had built and inaugurated a 540 bed-capacity students’ hostel, increased water supply on campus and procured a mini-bus to enhance transportation, Dr. Dr. Ibrahim said.