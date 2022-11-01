Colleges of Education urged to be STEM-oriented

Colleges of Education (CoE) have been urged to consider the prospects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education with a focus on preparing STEM-oriented future teachers to confidently address challenges in the 21st century.

Professor Douglas Darko Agyei, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology Education at the University of Cape Coast said it was the way to endear pupils to the study of STEM-oriented programmes as the engine of the national industrialisation drives.

He was speaking at the maiden three-day joint International Education Conference put together by Komenda and Wiawso Colleges of Education at Komenda.

Among others, the engagement sought to inculcate collaborative research works among Lecturers of Colleges of Education, and to build capacity for research proposal writing, identify quality journals, teachers attrition, motivation, and quality education.

Themed: “Delivering quality teacher education in the 21st century: Challenges and prospects”, the programme was attended by lecturers, researchers, students, and alumni.

Prof Agyei said developing the mindset of the 21st-century child must not be business as usual, hence Colleges of Education must reform to respond to the needs and the societal demands in a globalized world.

He commended the government for the frantic efforts being made to boost the teaching and learning of STEM-based courses.

He was of the view that with the current state of development in schools, many students across the country could have access to STEM-based education without any difficulty.

He also charged the graduates to put their knowledge, problem-solving skills, and training to lead Africa’s growth, while contributing to shaping the world at large.

“I encourage young Ghanaians to venture into the study of science and technology because societies that are succeeding in the world are those that have emphasized the teaching and learning of those disciplines.

“We can’t afford to be left behind,” he added.

Prof Mohammed Salifu, Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission commended the organisers for novelty and urged them on.

He said the research was vital as it allowed tutors to discover ideas, viewpoints, theories, and facts, urging them to be intentional about how to frame and document practices.

“It is technically the most important tool for expanding knowledge and understanding of different topics and ideas,” he noted.

Prof Salifu reminded the Colleges of his outfit’s commitment to ensure equitable access to relevant world-class tertiary education through the formulation and coordination of policies and plans, provision of accreditation, and quality assurance.