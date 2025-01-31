Collins Amoah denies allegations of Tax Fraud

Collins Amoah, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Ablekuma Central Constituency, has issued a strong statement to address the widely circulated allegations that he is involved in a tax fraud case.

The claims, which were published on many news outlets on January 29, 2025, suggest that a GH¢800,000 fraud case has been brought against him, and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

However, Amoah vehemently denies all accusations, dismissing them as politically motivated attacks.

In his press statement, Amoah clarified that he has not been engaged in any fraudulent activity and emphasized that he was out of the country attending to personal matters when the events in question supposedly took place. He expressed his regret over the publication, describing it as a deliberate and malicious effort by individuals who view him as a political threat.

Amoah made it clear that the claims were an attempt to tarnish his reputation in the midst of his political ambitions.He performed exceptionally at the NPP parliamentary primaries and was only a few votes away from clinging victory.

The allegations suggest that Amoah, along with a trader named Solomon Okuley, defrauded a businessman named Mr. Ababio by promising to use their political connections to clear his tax debt with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). Amoah, however, categorically stated that he does not work with the GRA and has never represented himself in any capacity to facilitate tax settlements.

He pointed out that the GRA operates an online payment portal, making it highly questionable for a businessman well-versed in tax matters to involve himself in such a case.

Amoah’s press statement underscores the likelihood that the accusations are part of a larger, politically motivated strategy to undermine his standing. He assured his supporters that he remains committed to clearing his name and vowed to take all necessary steps to address the false claims.He is poised to defend and protect the good image which he has built over the years through hard work,transparency and accountability.

In closing, Amoah thanked his supporters for their ongoing trust and reaffirmed his determination to rise above the politically charged attack, confidently stating that the truth will prevail.

This public response has further intensified the debate over whether the charges against him are genuine or driven by political rivals attempting to derail his career.It also brings to light how easily,reputations are ruined without the exercise of the good tenets and ethics of journalism. Check out the press statement below.