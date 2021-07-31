Collins Dauda, four others charged for misapplication of funds, causing financial loss

Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister of Works and Housing and four others, have been charged for misapplication of funds in relation to the 5,000 unit Saglemi Housing project.

Alhaji Dauda is said to have “intentionally misaplied” $200,000,000 belonging to the Govermnent of Ghana.

He is also charged for “wilfully causing financial loss” to the Republic.

Four others: Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Works and Housing Minister during the NDC administration, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director at the Works and Housing Ministry, Andrew Clocanas, the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, will face an Accra High Court with the former Minister over the charges.