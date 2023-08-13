Collins Kofi Zoiku re-elected President of Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation

Mr. Collins Kofi Zoiku was on Saturday, August 12, 2023 re -elected unopposed as President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) at their second Elective Congress held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

In his victory speech after the election, he promised to take MMA in Ghana to a higher and better level with the support of the able men elected as executives and committees.

He called on all delegates and stakeholders in the sport to unite and bring ideas onboard to develop and promote Mixed Martial Arts.

He appealed to the government, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to support the Federation to participate in the upcoming 13th African Games to be hosted in Ghana next year.

“It’s all about the athletes, so let’s try to encourage them to become National and African Champions” he expressed.

“Our aim is to make MMA the best sports of choice in Ghana” he added.

The Vice President position went to Mr. Ali Ajami, who was also unopposed, however for the Treasurer, Wonder Zoiku, a Chartered Accountant polled 26 votes to be elected against Alfred Kekeli who had 9 votes, while one ballot paper got spoilt.

Five executive members out of seven aspirants who were elected on the new board in the contest of the day were Kendrick Aryee, Dauda Fuseni, Carl Lokko, Ibrahim Ahmed and Francis Dzorgboku.

All the elected executives, in their acceptance speeches promised to work hard to take Ghana MMA to a higher level.

The peaceful election was conducted by experienced and versatile sports administrator, Mr. Patrick Johnson, Secretary General of the Federation who represented the Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi.

He commended all the delegates who presented themselves well and assured to perform with the sky being the starting point.

Professor Kester Quist-Aphetsi, a distinguished global Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence expert who chaired the Congress advised the new board to open up to other organizations and federations for collaboration, and try to generate funds for the Federation, as well come up with innovative ideas to promote the sport.

He charged them to be fair and transparent in selection of athletes to represent the national team.

The Congress had refreshments from Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Verna Mineral Water and Rush Energy Drink.

In attendance were Mr. David Hevi and Mr. Thomas Akumeni who observed the free and fair event, as well as the media.