Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah Set To Contest NPP’s National Treasurer Position

Celebrated Banker and evolutionary politician Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah (CNN) is set to contest the New Patriotic Party’s National Treasure position ahead of the party’s National Delegate’s Congress.

The enterprising politician comes in with rich experience from the banking industry led by his MSC Banking and Finance from Boston University to add to his enviable contribution to the elephant party in the United States of America branch.

In a series of social media fliers and reliable sources close to CNN, the United State of America based religious sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party is destined to make a sensational debut appearance on the national ballots when the party heads to the polls.

Collins Nuamah led NPP across a number of positions led by his current portfolio as the Director of Finace and Administration from 2018 till date.

The ambitious banker turned politician also served as Member of NEC Welfare committee from 2018 till date, NPP USA Branch Treasurer from 2014 to 2018, NPP USA Branch Fundraising Committee among other domineering roles within the Elephant family.

An official communiqué from CNN is expected in the coming days as he seeks to consolidate his political sojourn within the Danquah Busia-Dombo tradition.

By: Saani Abacha

