Colombian authorities have disrupted the production of some 7.5 tons of cocaine hydrochloride, coke’s purified chemical, the navy said on Tuesday.

Joint efforts by forces including the navy and the army saw the seizure of 688,000 coca plants as well as over 170 kilograms of cocaine paste.

They also found and destroyed 47 labs as well as machinery to produce cocaine, an illicit drug made from the coca plant.

“This disruption represents a loss of more than 252 million dollars for outlaw organizations,” the statement said.

The Andean country is known as the world’s top producer of cocaine.

Colombia had 212,000 hectares under coca cultivation last year, up from 208,000 hectares in 2018, US government data shows.