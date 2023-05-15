Colombian VP visits Kenya to shore up bilateral ties

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez arrived in Kenya on Sunday evening for a three-day official visit that is aimed at boosting existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

During her stay, Marquez will hold talks with Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that will focus on boosting trade and investment, and sharing best practices, especially on economic models for the transformation of the two countries’ economies and cultural exchanges.

“It is a great honor to host Her Excellency, the vice president of Colombia, on her historic and maiden tour to Africa, which aims to bring Africa and particularly our two countries closer together,” Gachagua said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi ahead of the visit.

The two leaders will also address a business forum before being hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto where a number of bilateral instruments will be signed.

Marquez’s maiden visit to Kenya is set to reinforce the ties as the countries look to improve trade and increase bilateral exchanges in various fields of mutual interest, according to the statement.

It said Marquez’s visit followed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations signed by the two countries in 2021 whose main objective is enhancing the partnership and engagements existing between them.

Colombia is implementing a policy termed “Reconnecting with Africa” that aims to bring Africa closer to the South American nation and the Caribbean as a block.

Trade between the two nations has consistently risen. Kenya’s exports to Colombia increased from 98,000 U.S. dollars in 1995 to 2.1 million in 2021, according to official statistics from Kenya. Enditem