The Colombian city of Cali has been selected as the host of the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, World Athletics announced on Monday.

Situated some 1,000m above sea level, Cali will also host the multi-sport Junior Pan American Games in 2021.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe sent his congratulations to Cali.

“Our World U20 Championships are vibrant and youthful, so it’s entirely fitting that they should be held in a vibrant and youthful city,” Coe said. “Cali now has substantial experience hosting major events and I’m sure will produce a championships with a typical Latin flavor.”

The 2020 World Athletics U20 Championships, originally scheduled to be held this July in Nairobi, have been postponed until August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

