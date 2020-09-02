Colombia’s capital Bogota on Tuesday reopened its two main bus terminals to the public after more than five months of lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope that after the reopening, transportation will recover the frequency it had before, and we can once again invite all our users, with all the safety measures, to travel by bus through Colombia,” Maria Carmenza Espitia, general manager of the El Salitre Terminal, told Xinhua.

Authorities have installed thermographic cameras at the entrance to the terminal for temperature checks, and required all passengers to use face masks, the manager said, adding that passengers must purchase or reserve their tickets online in advance, and arrive an hour before their bus departs.

Bus capacity is still being restricted to 50 percent during this initial reopening phase, she said.

From May 7 to Aug. 30, less than half a million passengers passed through the terminals, a significant reduction compared with more than 4.8 million in the same period last year, terminal authorities said.

The terminals were offering limited service to essential workers, but were off limits to the public during the lockdown.