Colorado Leads U.S. in Car Theft Rates

Colorado has earned the dubious distinction of having the highest vehicle theft rate in the United States, recording 3,001 car thefts per 100,000 residents over the past five years.

This rate is nearly twice the national average, illustrating the stark car security challenges faced by the Centennial State. Despite this, Colorado’s total number of car thefts—177,499 during the study period—pales in comparison to other states with larger populations. While the state’s vehicle theft rate is at the top, the overall number of thefts is overshadowed by states like California and Washington, which, while not leading in per capita rates, steal more cars due to their sheer population size.

However, it’s Washington that dominates in terms of the total number of thefts. The state reports 191,248 stolen vehicles in the past five years, far surpassing Colorado’s numbers. Although it ranks second for theft rate (2,439 thefts per 100,000 people), Washington’s sheer volume of vehicle thefts presents a dual threat to car owners. This juxtaposition of a high per capita rate and a large number of total thefts positions Washington as one of the most concerning states for vehicle owners.

What’s striking about vehicle theft in the U.S. is the amplification effect seen in states with smaller populations. Nevada, for example, ranks third in vehicle theft rate with 2,274 thefts per 100,000 residents. Similarly, New Mexico, with its relatively modest population, ranks fourth with 2,249 thefts per 100,000 residents. The per capita theft statistics from these states suggest that even in states with fewer people, vehicle theft is disproportionately high—making it risky for car owners to leave their vehicles unattended.

This trend is also evident in Oregon, which ranks fifth with 2,172 thefts per 100,000 people. Together with Washington and Nevada, the Pacific Northwest continues to be a consistent hotspot for vehicle theft. In fact, this region stands out as an area where car thefts remain a persistent issue, which could suggest a need for stronger law enforcement and more advanced security solutions in the area.

Missouri, which ranks sixth with 2,079 thefts per 100,000 residents, offers another example of how urban areas influence car theft rates. Major cities like St. Louis likely contribute significantly to this high rate. Hawaii, despite its isolated location, ranks seventh with 1,868 thefts per 100,000 residents. This figure is notably high for a state that doesn’t have the same level of urbanization or density seen in mainland states.

California, which has the largest population in the U.S., places eighth with 1,852 thefts per 100,000 people. Despite its large population, California’s vast size results in the most vehicle thefts in total—over 720,000 during the five-year study period. Still, the state’s per capita theft rate is lower than many smaller states, which illustrates how high population levels dilute theft rates.

Tennessee and Oklahoma follow in the rankings at ninth and tenth, with respective theft rates of 1,659 and 1,644 per 100,000 people. Here again, it is urban areas—such as Memphis and Oklahoma City—that likely contribute to the high theft rates, which reinforces the trend that larger cities often face more vehicle-related crime.

At the other end of the spectrum, New Hampshire has emerged as the safest state for car owners, with a theft rate of just 322 per 100,000 residents. Maine and Vermont round out the bottom three, with rates of 328 and 353, respectively. These states’ low theft rates can likely be attributed to smaller populations and a lower degree of urbanization, which naturally result in fewer opportunities for theft.

The U.S. has seen over 4 million vehicles stolen in the last five years, underlining the severity of the problem. Despite regional differences, it’s clear that car theft is a nationwide issue, exacerbated by factors such as urbanization and population size. For car owners, it’s becoming increasingly important to remain vigilant, especially in states with high per capita theft rates. While vehicle theft rates in large states like California are tempered by their size, states like Nevada and New Mexico, with their smaller populations, present significant risks for car owners.

The data underscores the urgent need for stronger vehicle security measures across the U.S., especially in high-risk areas like Colorado, Washington, and Nevada. Advanced anti-theft technology, improved law enforcement, and public awareness campaigns are likely key to addressing this growing issue. Moreover, as car thefts continue to rise, it may be time for lawmakers and car manufacturers to consider more comprehensive solutions to prevent such crimes.

The analysis, which spans from 2019 to 2023, highlights how states with smaller populations, such as Nevada and New Mexico, can amplify the risks for vehicle owners despite their lower overall number of thefts. The study’s findings reinforce the need for ongoing investment in vehicle security systems and highlight the importance of transparency in law enforcement efforts to curb car theft rates across the nation.