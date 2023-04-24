COLORSxSTUDIOS Launch COLORS THREE SIXTY FM on Apple Music 1 to Celebrate Release of Catalogue in Spatial Audio Exclusively on Apple Music

Berlin-based music platform COLORSxSTUDIOS, known for its unique aesthetic and exceptional talent from all around the world, today announces COLORS THREE SIXTY FM, a brand new limited radio series, airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1.

On the monthly radio show, various COLORS alumni artists take on hosting duties, playing the music that inspires them, interviewing other artists who have performed on the COLORS platform, and telling the stories behind their performances. Each of the 6 episodes will be recorded in different cities including New York, London, Paris & Berlin, pairing an iconic artist from COLORS history with an emerging voice with a newly released episode of A COLORS SHOW, representing the platform’s global diversity and significance in the music scene.

The first episode sees UK R&B star Mahalia take the reins and features a special guest interview with rising star Elmiene. “My episodes of A COLORS SHOW pushed me around the globe and to heights that I didn’t think I was gonna get to,” Mahalia told Apple Music. “I’m so excited to host the first episode of COLORS THREE SIXTY FM, celebrating the music that inspires me and the incredible artists who’ve graced this platform over the years.” Elmiene continues: “Big honour to be shown love by Mahalia and COLORS! Appreciate it massively. P.S the interviewing was great Mahalia, new career option?”

For the first time ever, COLORSxSTUDIOS is also bringing its catalogue of original audio recordings from A COLORS SHOW in Spatial Audio exclusively to Apple Music. COLORS’ catalogue featuring the most distinctive new artists and original sounds has been mixed in Spatial Audio by multiple Grammy®-winning industry legend MixedByAli aka Derek Ali and his network of engineers, powered by his EngineEars platform. Ali says:

“With COLORS releasing their catalogue of audio originals with artists from around the world in Spatial Audio on Apple Music, we at EngineEars are proud to provide a repository of Dolby Atmos Engineers to push the artists’ vision and sound to new heights. We are thrilled to work with industry leaders like COLORSxSTUDIOS and make sure their amazing catalogue can be enjoyed in its full audio spectrum by fans worldwide exclusively on Apple Music.”

The industry-leading sound quality gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity.

COLORS THREE SIXTY FM will air monthly from different cities around the world on Wednesdays on Apple Music 1 at 7pm PT, beginning April 19th. Episodes will be available on-demand for Apple Music subscribers from 5am PT / 8am ET / 2pm CET the same day.