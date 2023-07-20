COLORSxSTUDIOS’ third episode of COLORS THREE SIXTY FM is now available on Apple Music

Berlin-based music platform COLORSxSTUDIOS, known for its unique aesthetic and exceptional talent from all around the world, hosts COLORS THREE SIXTY FM, a limited radio series, airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global streaming radio station Apple Music 1.

On the monthly radio show, various COLORS alumni artists take on hosting duties, playing the music that inspires them, interviewing other artists who have performed on the COLORS platform and telling the stories behind their performances. Each of the 6 episodes is recorded in different cities including New York, London, Paris & Berlin, pairing an iconic artist from COLORS history with an emerging voice with a newly released episode of A COLORS SHOW, representing the platform’s global diversity and significance in the music scene.

Nigerian Artist Oxlade leads the 3rd episode of COLORS THREE SIXTY FM from our London Studios. He reflects on his massive A COLORS SHOW hit “KU LO SA” and the impact it has had on his career, saying: “Shout out to the COLORS team for flying out to Nigeria to shoot Afrobeats artists, for being intentional and for putting us on the map. Two three years ago I used to go to COLORS to watch my favorite artists teach me how to do this music thing. Being one of the beneficiaries of this amazing platform is a dream come true.“

He is later joined by Nigerian-British singer Bellah who is also known for her popular track “Evil Eye – A COLORS SHOW”. She says: „I never thought, if I’d be on COLORS I’d be debuting a song but they heard my unreleased archive and they were like “That’s the song you gonna do.“ It wasn’t finished, so I finished the song 2 or 3 days before the show.“

During the course of the episode, they both realize how much they have in common: similar song picks for the episode, favourite artists and a body of work they both co-exist on.

The monthly COLORS THREE SIXTY FM show is available on Wednesdays on-demand at 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT/ 2pm CAT/ 1pm WAT/ 3pm EAT.

Listen anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription HERE.

Listen to original recordings from COLORSxSTUDIOS in Spatial Audio on Apple Music HERE.