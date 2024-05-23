Colourful Radio UK TO Celebrate Africa Day

This May 25th is Africa Day, the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity going back on 25 May 1963.

This year, the UK’s leading African-owned broadcaster, Colourful, will be celebrating Africa Day live on the air.

Just as Colourful has been doing for the Caribbean community with the Windrush Day celebrations, the founder and Executive Director of Colourful, Mr Kofi Kusitor said: “For the last 7 years, we’ve celebrated Windrush Day with 18 hours of live broadcast every year on all things Caribbean. Time to do the same for Africa Day.

“This is the first time in the United Kingdom that a broadcaster will be attempting to celebrate the significant and diverse African community in this way.

“The day will start with Africa Day Breakfast at 7 am, followed by panel discussions, music-led shows, and cultural programs.

“Africans on the continent, in the diaspora, and everyone interested in Africa is invited to join us in our Africa Day celebrations by tuning in at colourful.com, via popular online radio APPs such as TuneIn and Radio Garden, through smart devices (tell Siri/Google/Alexa ‘Play Colourful Radio’) or via DAB in London just by tuning into Colourful.

“Must say, I am truly grateful to Colourful Productions and the entire team for their commitment and service to our Africa Day celebrations.”

Tagged as ‘Africa Day on Colourful ‘ the day will be packed with content and programming that starts with the BREAKFAST SHOW from 7 am to 10 am anchored by three of the station’s African talents namely Clarke, Julius, and DJ Reg.

Julius Mbaluto will continue right after the BREAKFAST SHOW to usher in lunch, where Clarke showcases ‘Ancestral African Drums‘.

DJ Kalunji Fresh, will take his ”Cuts Of Africa’ to a different height, playing the best songs from the motherland.

Plugging their ‘AFROBEATS SHOW’ to the tastes of Africa will be Flo and Vina. Before singer-songwriter/DJ Deoba Authentic ceases your evening with his tentative mixes. Another DJ spearheading the celebration will be DJ Reg. One has to tune in to witness his experience and sound collections.

The show that seeks to bring down the curtains on the celebration, is tagged as ‘Africa on The Move’ which will feature some of the amazing happenings in Africa, documented by various presenters and anchored by Clarke.