The College of Technology Education, Kumasi, (COLTEK) of the University of Education Winneba, has innovated and produced two new separate devices for the sustainable development of the country.

The devices—an automated hand washing machine and an automated energy-efficient system that controls lighting points in a given area, were produced by the Department of Electrical and Electronic Technology Education of the College.

Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, Principal of the College, told journalists at a press conference in Kumasi that, the College was poised to actualize scientific innovations and outcomes for the benefit of the Ghanaian community.

Describing the functions of the gadgets, he said, the automated hand washing machine greatly improved the popular Veronica Bucket, against the challenges of having to open taps during use, and the use of paper towels for wiping up wet hands.

He indicated that the management had supported the Department to manufacture twelve pieces of the machines to be distributed to the other campuses of the University of Education (UEW).

This is to help support efforts and measures put in place by the government and the UEW management to fight the spread of covid-19 pandemic on the various campuses.

Prof. Sarfo explained that the automated energy-efficient system, which could reduce electricity cost to about 70 per cent, makes all lights and fans in the installed area go off automatically within ten minutes after the last person leaves the area.

He said plans were far advanced to replicate the facility in all on the campuses of UEW in a bit to conserve energy and reduce energy cost.

The Principal noted that COLTEK had the capacity and capability to train quality Technical and Vocational and Education Training (TVET) teachers and students to design and develop electronics, machines and automobiles.

Again, the College was capable of training students to develop entrepreneurial skills to improve livelihood.

Prof. Sarfo appealed to all industry players and other Ghanaian entrepreneurs to team up with COLTEK of UEW to produce these two innovations in mass quantities for the Ghanaian market.