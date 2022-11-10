Coltont Releases New Single In Memory Of Local Figure In Dominica

ColtonT has released the song ‘Memories’, written and published in just 48 hours in memory of a local comedian in Dominica called Junior who unfortunately passed away last week.

Junior was popular for his comedic outlook on life and his entertainment on WhatsApp; which a lot of Dominicans enjoy. Unfortunately, he passed away last week having been struck by a vehicle. Junior’sfamous catch phrase, “where ever I be deh now, I well deh now” Colton used in the the lyrics of his new song.

ColtonT freestyled the song and, with the help of local producer Kirky Beats and local beat maker

ProducerDlo, released it on the 9th of November at 6pm.

Amazingly, many more decided to contribute to the song at the last minute before its release, with the sixth form Sisserou Singers choir featuring (after organising an impromptu rehearsal to learn the and record the lyrics).

The guitars heard on the track are by Giovanni green.

ColtonT hopes it will provide comfort to anyone who has experienced bereavement. Comforting the

community of Portsmouth, Dominica is what inspired him. It is a beautiful tribute to a man who was cared for and much loved by his community. Junior will be deeply missed by many.

The single ‘Memories’ can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes or Amazon Music.

By Cecelia Thornett