COMAC Reassures Public Amid Fuel Shortage Claims, Confirms Sufficient Supplies

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has reassured the public that there is no imminent risk of a fuel shortage, following recent media reports suggesting otherwise.

In a statement dispelling these concerns, COMAC emphasized that regular fuel deliveries are ongoing and the country’s current petrol stock is adequate to meet the nation’s demand for the next three weeks.

The Chamber further confirmed that additional fuel shipments are actively being offloaded, with other vessels anchored and awaiting their turn to discharge, ensuring a consistent supply. COMAC urged media outlets to practice responsible journalism to avoid causing unnecessary public alarm.

The clarification follows a recent interview with COMAC’s CEO, Dr. Riverson Oppong, whose comments were misunderstood and misrepresented. Dr. Oppong had only provided an update on a temporary dip in petrol stock, which he attributed to operational issues, including the suspension of activities at Sentuo Oil Refinery. At no point did he suggest that the Gold-for-Oil (G4O) policy was a solution to potential fuel shortages. While he expressed support for the policy, he called for a review to better align it with the evolving demands of the industry.

Additionally, COMAC highlighted the ongoing financial pressures caused by the energy sector’s mounting debt, which continues to affect state utilities and poses a challenge to the country’s economic stability. Despite this, bulk importers, including the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, have assured that there is no threat of a fuel shortage in the near future. Dr. Kweku Ofori, CEO of the Chamber, further disclosed that Ghana has sufficient fuel reserves, even to supply neighboring countries that depend on Ghana for their fuel imports.

Dr. Ofori also confirmed that there is enough diesel in stock to last nearly a month, further dispelling any fears of an impending fuel crisis. The assurances from COMAC and bulk importers serve to calm concerns as the nation continues to navigate the complexities of the energy sector.