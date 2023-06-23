COMAG urges cement producers, manufacturers to be tax compliant

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) has called on cement manufacturers and producers to at all times comply with their tax obligations as required by law.

Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Chief Executive Officer of COCMAG, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the laws of Ghana required compliance with tax and statutory payments and obligations by all registered businesses in Ghana.

He said fulfilling such legal obligations were important for ensuring adequate government revenue, promoting the integrity of the tax system and maintaining economic stability.

Dr Dawson-Ahmoah said, “non-compliance constituted criminality and unfair practice” and that persons found culpable would be liable to prosecution by the relevant state authorities.”

He said COCMAG continued to uphold ethical practices and compliance with tax laws in its operations.

COCMAG was not constituted to condone or connive with such malpractice and would not support any member or non-member found culpable, he cautioned.

Dr Dawson-Ahmoah, therefore, called on Cement distributors to demand the appropriate tax receipts whenever purchase transactions were effected.

The Chamber, he stated, would collaborate with the Ghana Revenue Authority and other relevant authorities to enforce strict compliance.